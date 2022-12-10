Twi quarterbacks will make their first starts of the season on Sunday, Tyler Huntley and Brock Purdy. Both acquitted themselves off the bench last week, but now defenses have a full week to prepare for them. Neither Huntley nor Purdy would break the bank with your NFL DFS salary cap, but should they be among your NFL DFS picks? Huntley takes on a Steelers' team that's allowed a league-high 24 passing touchdowns. The Chiefs have also given up 24 scores through the air, but would you dare slot Russell Wilson into NFL DFS stacks ahead of Denver's matchup with Kansas City? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. The 2021 fourth-rounder continues to produce well above his draft slot and is coming off a career game. St. Brown posted an 11-114-2 stat line last week, setting career-highs in receptions and touchdowns.

St. Brown has averaged 107.8 receiving yards over his last four games, with three total touchdowns. A dream matchup awaits in Week 14 against the Vikings' 32nd-ranked pass defense. Wide receivers have taken advantage of Minnesota, as its defense has allowed more receptions and receiving yards to the position than any other team. St. Brown has averaged 75.3 total yards in three career matchups versus Minnesota, which should be his Fantasy floor on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich at $3,400 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. The rookie has emerged as one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets and had six grabs for 85 yards last week. He was also targeted a team-high eight times and should continue to see similar volume with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) doubtful to suit up.

Since missing the first five weeks of the season due to injury, Dulcich has been one of the most productive tight ends in the league. He ranks ninth in positional Fantasy points since Week 6 as Denver is essentially using him as a wide receiver. Dulcich has the third-most air yards amongst tight ends over this stretch and has a favorable matchup in Week 14. Denver takes on Kansas City, which ranks in the bottom 10 in pass defense, and no team has allowed more passing scores than KC's 24. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 14? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.