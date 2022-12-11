The Baltimore Ravens could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who injured his knee last week against Denver and is doubtful for Sunday. NFL DFS players are left wondering what his status means for backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's upside in NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks. Huntley completed 84.3% of his passes for 187 yards and ran for 41 yards with a touchdown in relief of Jackson last week. One player who could emerge as one of the top NFL DFS picks is tight end Mark Andrews. In the four starts Huntley made in 2021, Andrews finished with 44 targets, 32 catches, 383 yards and two touchdowns. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel. The 2021 fourth-rounder continues to produce well above his draft slot and is coming off a career game. St. Brown posted an 11-114-2 stat line last week, setting career-highs in receptions and touchdowns.

St. Brown has averaged 107.8 receiving yards over his last four games, with three total touchdowns. A dream matchup awaits in Week 14 against the Vikings' 32nd-ranked pass defense. Wide receivers have taken advantage of Minnesota, as its defense has allowed more receptions and receiving yards to the position than any other team. St. Brown has averaged 75.3 total yards in three career matchups versus Minnesota, which should be his Fantasy floor on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich at $3,400 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. Dulcich has a strong opportunity to put up numbers this week with wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) listed as doubtful and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) designated as questionable. Dulcich finished with six catches on eight targets last week for 85 yards.

Since Denver's Week 9 bye, Dulcich has been targeted 20 times and has 13 receptions for 137 yards. The Broncos take on Kansas City in Week 14 and will likely need to throw the ball to keep up, but the Chiefs have only allowed 46 receptions to opposing tight ends this season. Conversely, they have allowed 502 receiving yards to the position, or 10.91 yards per catch, so Dulcich could rip off a few splash plays on Sunday. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 14? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.