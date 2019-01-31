NFL DFS for 2019 Super Bowl: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Todd Gurley was one of the most productive NFL DFS players this season, averaging 24.5 points per game on FanDuel and 26.4 on DraftKings. However, a knee injury cost him time late in the season and paved the way for free agent C.J. Anderson to stake a claim in the backfield. Anderson wowed from the start and took 16 carries in the NFC Championship Game, while Gurley saw just four. Yet Gurley ($14,000 on FanDuel, $13,500 on DraftKings) is going off for a much higher price than Anderson ($10,500, $7,800) in Super Bowl NFL DFS tournaments and cash games. Making the right call about the Rams' and Patriots' backfields is just one of the tough decisions NFL DFS players will need to navigate for the 2019 Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots. So before locking in your final NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 53, be sure to see the optimal lineups and advice from DFS pro Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure says Brady is worth his steep price because of his track record in recent Super Bowls, which has included a completion percentage of almost 66 and 18 total touchdowns. And though it came in a loss to the Eagles last year, his performance in Super Bowl LII might've been his best individually, as he put up eye-popping numbers that included 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thus far in the postseason, the Rams gave up 266 yards and two total touchdowns to Dak Prescott and 249 yards and two touchdowns to Drew Brees. Expect Brady, who has already thrown for almost 700 yards this postseason, to expose Los Angeles through the air and provide massive returns for NFL DFS players yet again.

Part of McClure's 2019 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Brady with running back James White, who has been relied on heavily in the postseason.

White is listed as a running back and primarily lines up in the backfield, but his DFS value comes largely as a receiver. He had six carries against the Chiefs, but Brady has also targeted him a whopping 23 times this postseason, leading to 19 receptions for 146 yards through two games.

His prowess as a receiver gives him a stable DFS floor. And if he scores in the run game like he did in Super Bowl LII, when he led the Patriots with 45 yards and a touchdown, he has a strong chance to return plenty of value and be a crucial part of the perfect NFL DFS lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl.

