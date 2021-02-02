The Kansas City Chiefs were forced to become one-dimensional at times late in the regular season after rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire was sidelined with hip and ankle injuries and Le'Veon Bell sat out the AFC Championship Game with a bruised knee. But the Chiefs expect Edwards-Helaire and Bell to be active for Sunday's 2021 Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you target the Chief's backfield with your NFL DFS picks?

Are Edwards-Helaire, Bell, and Darrel Williams prime targets for your Super Bowl 55 NFL DFS strategy? Which other players should you choose from the 2021 Super Bowl DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has a chance to do what only eight quarterbacks have done in Super Bowl history: win consecutive world championships. Mahomes led the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl by throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes has appeared in plenty of winning NFL DFS lineups all season, racking up at least 30 points on DraftKings five times. With a 462-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Buccaneers in Week 12, Mahomes proved he has slate-breaking upside against the Bucs' defense.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He went off on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, catching five passes for 110 yards. He has 14 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 NFL Playoffs to help send Tampa Bay back to the Super Bowl.

The fourth-year pro from Penn State caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season despite missing four games due to a concussion and broken finger. Although that was a step down from Godwin's 86-catch, 1,333-yard effort from 2019, he still proved to be one of quarterback Tom Brady's primary targets. McClure believes that trend will continue in Super Bowl LV.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

