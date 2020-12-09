The last time the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots went head-to-head was at Super Bowl 53, when the Patriots won their sixth title with a 13-3 win. Now, they'll match up for the first time since then on Thursday Night Football. Daily Fantasy players will hope to see more offense when making their NFL DFS picks, but which players should you target in the NFL DFS player pool for Thursday Night Football?

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a strong performance against the Cardinals with 351 passing yards and two total touchdowns, which could make him a popular option for NFL DFS lineups. Meanwhile, Patriots running back Damien Harris is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but can you trust him against the Rams' No. 3 run defense or should you look elsewhere for value in the Patriots vs. Rams DFS player pool? Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Rams on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 13, McClure had Bears running back David Montgomery in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Montgomery put up 111 yards from scrimmage and scored twice, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday's Rams vs. Patriots game and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 14 is Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The former MVP is throwing for just 186.3 yards per game this season and has five passing touchdowns against nine interceptions. However, the consistency he brings as a runner gives him the highest floor of any player in Thursday's game.

Newton has rushed for 11 touchdowns and leads all NFL quarterbacks in carries (106), red-zone carries (35) and rushing touchdowns. As long as he remains New England's primary ball-carrier on the goal line, he'll remain relevant for Fantasy purposes, even with pedestrian passing numbers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The third-generation player is the eighth-most targeted receiver in the NFL so far this season. He's been thrown to 106 times and come down with 74 catches for 836 yards and two touchdowns.

Kupp has been dynamic after the catch, leading NFL receivers in YAC (436). Even though he's only scored twice this season, his 11 red-zone targets rank 15th among wide receivers, so he's still an integral part of the Rams' red-zone offense with scoring upside.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Patriots

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Patriots and the rest of Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.