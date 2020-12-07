The volatility of the 2020 NFL schedule continues, as COVID-19 postponements mean Monday will feature two games this week. The Washington Football Team will visit Ben Roethlisberger and the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at 5 p.m. ET. Should Roethlisberger be among your NFL DFS picks, or should you include Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin as part of your NFL DFS stacks?

Monday Night Football doubles the NFL DFS player pool, as quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face wide receiver Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers in Arizona at 8:15 p.m. ET. So which players should you tap for an optimal NFL DFS strategy on Monday? Before you make your Week 13 NFL DFS picks for Washington vs. Steelers and Bills vs. Niners, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 12, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Jefferson caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, returning over 22 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday's NFL doubleheader and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Washington vs. Steelers, Bills vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday is San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. The six-year veteran has amassed 346 rushing yards on 67 carries and two touchdowns in five games this season and has caught 13 of 14 targets for 150 yards and a score. Mostert returned from a lengthy ankle injury last week to notch 16 carries for 43 yards and a score in last week's loss to the Rams.

With fellow running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon not setting the world on fire, Mostert will likely be a major part of the Niners offense this week against a Bills run defense that is the eighth-worst in the NFL.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The third-year pro from Wyoming is just 61 yards away from eclipsing last year's passing total of 3,089 yards, and with 22 touchdowns already has two more than 2019 with five games remaining.

Allen is coming off a lackluster 157-yard passing effort against the Chargers that saw him throw one touchdown and one interception.

Perhaps no quarterback outside Baltimore is more of a dual threat than Allen, as he has rushed for 1,452 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career and has 311 yards with six TDs this season.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Washington vs. Steelers, Bills vs. 49ers

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday's doubleheader?