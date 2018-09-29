NFL DFS for Week 4: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have plenty of questions to answer ahead of Week 4. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) says he's playing, but can you trust him? Larry Fitzgerald is also suffering from a hamstring injury, but is he a fade in Josh Rosen's first NFL start? And with Josh Gordon potentially making his Patriots debut, is he a receiver to roster or avoid? Sunday's main slate on DraftKings and FanDuel features 12 games, and both sites are offering NFL DFS tournaments with multi-million dollar prize pools. There are also plenty of 50-50s and cash games to enter. Before you determine which players to put in your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups, you need to hear what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

For Week 4, we can tell you McClure is banking on Saints RB Alvin Kamara at $9,100 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings.

Kamara has followed up his breakout campaign as a rookie with three tournament-winning performances to begin the season. In fact, he's recorded a whopping 430 yards from scrimmage heading into Sunday's game against the Giants. Kamara had an unheard of 15 receptions last week against the Falcons and has gone over 100 yards receiving twice this season already. He has an extremely high floor, and McClure isn't turned off by Kamara's lofty price tag.

Kamara will be in line for another huge workload in Week 4 with fellow running back Mark Ingram serving his final game of his suspension. And he gets a favorable matchup against a Giants defense that has allowed over 125 yards from scrimmage per game and four total touchdowns to running backs this season. Lock him in your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups and watch the points roll in.

McClure's Week 4 NFL DFS advice also involves rostering Jaguars TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who is very affordably-priced at $4,600 on FanDuel and $3,000 on DraftKings .

Seferian-Jenkins has the revenge-game narrative on his side in Week 4 against the Jets, whom he played for last season and set career-highs in receptions (50) and yards (357). "Seferian-Jenkins leads all Jacksonville pass catchers in snaps at 85 percent so far this season and has a very solid target-to-snap rate of 10 percent," McClure told SportsLine.

The Jets let Dolphins tight end AJ Derby in the end zone in Week 2 and allowed Jarvis Landry to run wild for an 8-103 stat line last Sunday. Expect a motivated Seferian-Jenkins to get red-zone opportunities with the Jaguars favored. He's nearly min-priced too, which allows you to roster plenty of NFL DFS stars alongside him.

