The NFL Week 11 schedule wraps up with a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts headline the NFL DFS player pool. Both quarterbacks have elite pass-catchers like Travis Kelce for Kansas City and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for Philadelphia who can be combined to build high-upside NFL DFS stacks. Should you build your NFL DFS lineups around either group? Or should you target running backs D'Andre Swift and Isiah Pacheco in your MNF NFL DFS picks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 4-31-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 11 Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 25-year-old is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL and enters this matchup well-rested coming off a bye week. Hurts keeps constant pressure on opposing defenses with his running ability and has arguably the top wide receiver duo in the NFL, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, at his disposal on the outside. Kaylor knows the Chiefs are elite defensively, but he still likes Hurts' DFS upside on MNF.

"Jalen Hurts is coming off a much needed bye week and should be much healthier heading into this matchup. The last time Hurts faced Kansas City, he ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 304 yards and a score. I don't expect massive numbers like that, but I do expect Hurts to have a very productive night on MNF against Kansas City's elite defense," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old has already put together a first-ballot Hall of Fame type of career resume, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down. Kelce is the unquestioned top target in Kansas City's offense and enters MNF with 57 catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns, despite missing some time with an ankle injury.

"Travis Kelce's importance to the effectiveness of Kansas City's offense cannot be understated. The future Hall of Famer has an elite football I.Q. and his ability to find holes in a defense is rare. Kelce's rapport with with Patrick Mahomes makes him a must-start DFS and fantasy football option almost every week," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of Kaylor's MNF DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer sky-high value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who already won a single-game millionaire maker tournament, and find out.