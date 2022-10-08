After disappointing daily Fantasy football players for the first three weeks, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had a breakout game in Week 4. Ekeler hadn't found the end zone previously, but he notched three touchdowns along with 109 scrimmage yards against the Texans. Now, the stud running back has a matchup against the player who's been the most productive NFL DFS back all season, Nick Chubb of the Browns. You could realistically roster both running backs in Chargers vs. Browns for your Week 5 NFL DFS lineups, although that would leave you cash-strapped at other positions.

Thus, you would then need to search for value elsewhere in the NFL DFS player pool for players like Titans wide receiver Robert Woods. He isn't among the 30 most expensive wideouts on either FanDuel or DraftKings, but faces a Lions defense that's allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 5 is 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. at $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Wilson is coming off 74 yards and a touchdown in a Monday night win and is running in a way that indicates he might not give back the starting job once Elijah Mitchell (knee) returns. Over his last three games, Wilson has averaged 94.3 yards per game with a 4.9 rushing average.

That yardage is nearly identical to the 95.3 yards that Week 5 opponent Carolina has allowed to opposing starting running backs this season. The Panthers rank 25th in run defense, and three of the four starting running backs they have faced have set their season-highs in rushing yards versus Carolina. San Francisco is one of a handful of NFL teams that has run the ball more times than passing the ball, and Wilson will be the primary benefactor of that offensive game plan on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Tampa all but ignored the run in last week's loss, but Fournette made an impact through the air with 57 yards and a touchdown. He is the focal point of the Bucs' offense, ranking ninth in the NFL in touches and averaging 83.8 scrimmage yards per game.

Fournette has hit paydirt three times in his last four games versus the Falcons. He's primed to both rack up yardage and find the endzone on Sunday after Atlanta gave up 195 total yards and one touchdown to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt last week. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

