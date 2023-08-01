The 2023 NFL preseason kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. Both franchises have struggled in recent seasons, but enter the year with high hopes. The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers this offseason, giving them stability at quarterback. The Browns will have their first full season of Deshaun Watson at quarterback after he served an 11-game suspension in 2022. Those players, however, won't factor into NFL DFS strategy since they won't play on Thursday.

Crushing your NFL DFS lineups for the NFL Hall of Fame Game is about going deep on the depth charts to find which players will capitalize on their opportunities. Who are the top NFL DFS picks for this preseason kickoff? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Jets vs. Browns on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

One of Kaylor's favorite DFS picks for Jets vs. Browns in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2023, where every player on DraftKings is $11,400 and $12,000 on FanDuel, is Cleveland wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

The third-round pick out of Tennessee was one of college football's best receivers in 2021, recording a 64-1,081-12 receiving line for the Vols. His senior year in 2022 was derailed by injuries, but Cleveland still liked the upside of the 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver enough to take him on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Browns will want to get a close look at him in this setting, making him an ideal target for NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. With Rodgers already ruled out, Wilson is expected to get the first shot under center for New York on Thursday. He's failed to live up to the hype of being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Wilson's 22 NFL appearances should give him an edge against opposing defenders with little or no experience at this level.

The Jets have played to win in the preseason under coach Robert Saleh. They are 5-0-1 in this setting since he arrived before the 2021 campaign. New York scored at least 24 points in all three preseason games in 2022, so look for Wilson to get enough opportunities in this game to move the ball and pile up valuable points for DFS players. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

