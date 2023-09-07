The Kansas City Chiefs will embark on their Super Bowl title defense in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. One of the most popular players in the NFL DFS player pool for Chiefs vs. Lions on Thursday night could be Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reigning NFL MVP is arguably the best player in the NFL today, and has led plenty of NFL DFS lineups to victory. Mahomes' top target, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, could be a game-time decision.

Would it make sense to build your showdown NFL DFS lineups around Mahomes, who is the highest priced player in Thursday's matchup? Or would it make more sense to fade Mahomes and build your Lions vs. Chiefs DFS lineups around players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, or Isiah Pacheco?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.



Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Lions

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former fourth round pick out of USC has quickly established himself as the No. 1 wide receiver in Detroit's offensive attack and is one of the top young pass-catchers in the NFL today. In 16 games in 2022, St. Brown saw 146 targets and totaled 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns. Kaylor is expecting another double-digit target night for St. Brown on Thursday.

"In a game that projects to be a bit of a shootout, St. Brown has the potential to have a massive fantasy impact. The 23-year-old is Jared Goff's top option in Detroit's passing attack, and is coming off a season where he averaged over 9 targets per game. If the Lions fall behind and are forced to play catch up, St. Brown could have a field day against Kansas City's average secondary," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Kaylor is also targeting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his Thursday NFL DFS picks. The 27-year-old signal-caller remains the key to the Chiefs' high-powered offensive attack and has the ability to keep his team in games. Mahomes has an array of explosive wide receivers at his disposal even if Kelce sits.

In 2022, Mahomes completed 67.1% of his pass attempts for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 105.2, while also rushing for 358 yards and four TDs en route to winning his second career NFL MVP award. He turned in another dominant performance under the bright lights of the postseason, leading the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title and third AFC Championship in the last four years. See who else Kaylor likes right here.



