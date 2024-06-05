The Indianapolis Colts are hoping 2024 is the year of Anthony Richardson. The former No. 4 overall pick out of the University of Florida is an athletic specimen who set quarterback combine records in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-9), while finishing fourth all time in the 40-yard dash (4.44). However, Richardson's rookie season wasn't what anyone hoped it would be.

Richardson played in just four games before a shoulder injury shut him down for the year, and in those four games played, he finished just one of those contests healthy. Richardson may look a little different this season, as he told Pat McAfee that he's up to 250, 255 pounds! McAfee asked if he gained weight to sustain all the hits he took in 2023 more effectively, but Richardson said no.

Richardson is listed at 244 pounds on the Colts' official website, but said he played at 250 pounds last year. To put his weight into perspective, Cam Newton was listed at 245 pounds on his Pro Football Reference page, while Ben Roethlisberger was 240 pounds. Daunte Culpepper has all them beat at 260 pounds.

It remains to be seen if Richardson will maintain this weight to September. Despite playing just 173 offensive snaps, Richardson became just one of four players in NFL history to record three or more passing touchdowns and three or more rushing touchdowns in his first four career games.