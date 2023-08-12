The 2023 NFL preseason schedule continues on Saturday with six games, which means plenty of options in the NFL DFS player pool. It will be the first game of the preseason for 11 of the 12 teams taking the field on Saturday, but daily Fantasy football players have seen the Jets play already. Tim Boyle quarterbacked the majority of the game with Zach Wilson playing the first three series and Aaron Rodgers sitting out. Will this script repeat for your NFL DFS picks?

Early in the preseason can be a challenging time to build NFL DFS lineups with the unknowns about how many series each player will receive, but the right NFL DFS strategy can give you a big edge on NFL DFS sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Week 1 action on Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

One of Gibbs' favorite DFS picks for Saturday, where every player on DraftKings is $5,500 and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft failed to live up to his lofty expectations in his first two seasons as the Jets' starter, but now with the addition of Aaron Rodgers, Wilson will be able to watch and learn from one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history.

With Rodgers not expected to play on Saturday and the Jets cutting Chris Streveler, who struggled at quarterback in the fourth quarter of the Hall of Fame Game, Wilson could see more snaps this week. He completed 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards, including a nice 57-yard pass down the sideline, over three series last week. He'll likely play against the majority of second- and third-string players, so could show flashes of why he was the No. 2 overall pick just two years ago.

Gibbs' NFL DFS strategy for Thursday also includes rostering Rams running back Zach Evans. The sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft rushed for 936 yards with 10 total touchdowns at Ole Miss last season before declaring for the draft.

Evans was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Texas in the Class of 2020 in the biggest state for high school football. He was originally committed to Georgia before switching to TCU. He displayed his burst and breakaway speed in college and could get plenty of opportunities to showcase that in his first professional football game. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

