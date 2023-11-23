The Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS slate features three divisional games that are sure to provide plenty of fireworks for NFL DFS players. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by fantasy football stalwarts like Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Kittle, and DK Metcalf. With a hard salary cap in place, it would be nearly impossible to build NFL DFS lineups that feature all of them, making it imperative to find the top DFS values on the slate. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks for Thanksgiving Day around Prescott and Lamb? Or should you target players from the high-powered Detroit Lions offense? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving Day on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 4-31-1) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

One of Kaylor's favorite Thanksgiving Day NFL DFS picks is Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The veteran signal-caller has been outstanding in recent weeks, throwing for 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. For the season, Prescott has completed 70.1% of his passes for 2,604, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 141 yards and two scores.

On Thursday, Prescott and the Cowboys will square off against the Commanders, a defense that's giving 27.7 points per game, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. The Commanders are also 258.5 passing yards per game, the third-worst mark in the league. "I expect Prescott to continue his recent run of high-level play and be one of the top-scoring fantasy QBs on Thanksgiving Day," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's Thanksgiving Day DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers tight end George Kittle. The four-time Pro Bowler has been outstanding in his last four games, catching 25 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Kittle has 43 receptions for 648 yards and five scores. Kaylor expects the former Iowa standout to be among the top NFL DFS performers on Thanksgiving.

"George Kittle is making a strong case for All-Pro honors in 2023, and his rapport with quarterback Brock Purdy is undeniable. Kittle has a lengthy history of success against the Seattle Seahawks, and he should see plenty of single coverage with the array of weapons in San Francisco's offense. Kittle projects to be the highest-scoring tight end on Thanksgiving Day in my rankings," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

