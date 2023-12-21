The NFL Week 16 schedule opens with a battle between NFC teams looking to keep their postseason hopes alive on Thursday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams will host the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium with both teams right in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. The NFL DFS player pool is headlined by Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, and Chris Olave. Should you build your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks around Stafford and Kupp? Or should you target Carr, who is coming off one of his best games of the season? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Saints on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiderson Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to Rams vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football Week 16 and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Saints on TNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former No. 1 overall pick has long been considered to be one of the best pure passers in the NFL, and he has been outstanding in Los Angeles' last four games. During that stretch, Stafford has thrown 12 touchdowns and only one interception, and Kaylor expects his strong play to continue on TNF.

"The Saints have one of the better defenses in the NFL, and they are limiting opposing offenses to only 185.4 passing yards per game. Still, I like this spot for Stafford, especially since he enters this matchup firing on all cylinders. The Rams have quietly built one of the top groups of pass catchers in the NFL, and I expect Stafford to have another big game in prime time on Thursday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's TNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The five-time Pro Bowl selection remains one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NFL, and New Orleans has made a concerted effort to get him plenty of touches this season. Kamara enters this matchup with 630 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, and 68 receptions for 466 yards and a score through the air.

"Alvin Kamara remains one of the most explosive players in the league, and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. has done an excellent job of getting him plenty of touches. The Rams are strong against the run, but Kamara's ability as a receiver makes him incredibly difficult to contain. I expect him to have another game with 15 or more targets on Thursday night," Kaylor said.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Saints on TNF

