It's been a rough start to the year for several players who were mainstays of NFL DFS lineups last season. Players like Najee Harris, James Conner, Dalton Schultz and Tom Brady were all in the top five of their respective positions on DraftKings and FanDuel in 2021. However, none can be found among the top 15 in positional NFL DFS points this season entering Week 5. Should you continue rostering them and wait for their slumps to end, or pull the plug and consider other options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Week 5, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker, crushing the Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday's Week 5 slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp at $9,600 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Kupp posted a 14-122-0 stat line last week and has at least 11 receptions and 100 yards in three of his four games. He's also scored four touchdowns on the season, which is the fourth-most in the league and the most among wide receivers.

Los Angeles takes on Dallas in Week 5 and Kupp has scored touchdowns in two of his three career games versus the Cowboys. He has yet to face them with Stafford under center, but one should only expect the rapport that they've displayed over the last year to also be evident on Sunday. Kupp has 11 more catches and seven more targets than any other NFL player this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Thought of as a two-down running back early in his career, Fournette has made strides in the passing game, which has boosted his Fantasy stock. He's one of five players this season with at least 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards.

Fournette has gained at least 70 scrimmage yards or scored a touchdown in every game this season and has a chance to hit both benchmarks on Sunday. Tampa takes on Atlanta, whom Fournette has scored three TDs against over his last four games. The Falcons also rank in the bottom 10 in rushing yards allowed, and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt went off for 167 combined yards against them last week. With Tampa's still banged up receiving core, Fournette is arguably the safest NFL DFS option on the team as the fulcrum of the offense. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 5

McClure is also targeting another undervalued option that could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday's Week 5 slate? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.