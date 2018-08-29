NFL DFS: Top Preseason Week 4 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football picks for August 30

NFL DFS players get one more opportunity to cash in on the preseason with a massive 16-game slate on Thursday that gets underway at 7 p.m. ET. DraftKings is hosting an $80,000 Post Pattern tournament that rewards $20,000 to the first-place finisher. FanDuel, meanwhile, is offering a $50,000 Preseason Snap with $10,000 for the winner. It can be difficult to figure out which players will see the most action in the fourth preseason game, so before setting your own lineups, be sure to check out the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

In Week 3, he was all over Rams running back John Kelly. The result: Kelly exploded for 64 yards on the ground and two touchdowns -- returning 18.4 points on FanDuel.

For the main NFL DFS slate on Thursday, every player on FanDuel costs $6,000 and every player on DraftKings is $5,500.

49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard.

He's expected to get the start on Thursday as the 49ers rest Jimmy Garoppolo for the season opener. And Beathard has been San Francisco's leading passer in the preseason, completing 60 percent of his passes for 346 yards.

Broncos running back Royce Freeman.

The rookie out of Oregon is making a strong push for the starting job in Denver thanks to a huge preseason. He's led all Denver rushers with 15 carries for 84 yards (5.6 ypc) and has scored once in each preseason game thus far. The Broncos are expected to give him more carries on Thursday as they make the final call for the starting role between Freeman and Devontae Booker.

McClure is also targeting a running back capable of putting up big numbers on Thursday. He's projected to see extended time, so this pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL preseason DFS lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see full optimal NFL DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.