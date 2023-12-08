There's a 10-game main NFL DFS slate this week, giving you plenty of potential NFL DFS picks like Nico Collins, Bijan Robinson, and Josh Jacobs. Collins is coming off a 9-191-1 stat line last week. That's the fifth-most receiving yards in a game this season, trailing only DJ Moore (230), Keenan Allen (215), Tyreek Hill (215) and Ja'Marr Chase (192). The third-year receiver has already topped his receiving yardage from his first two seasons combined, but faces a tough test on Sunday against the Jets' No. 3 pass defense. He won't go off for 191 yards every week, but can he still produce enough to justify his rising costs in the Week 14 NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Week 14 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 14 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 14

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 14 is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Facing a Super Bowl contender on the road last week with Philly couldn't slow down McCaffrey who had 93 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards and a touchdown. He's scored in 20 of 21 career games with the 49ers and leads all running backs with 121.8 scrimmage yards per game in 2023.

A big portion of that production has come against the Seahawks, who San Fran faces this week. In five career games versus Seattle, McCaffrey has video game-like numbers, averaging 110.6 rushing yards, 54.4 receiving yards and scoring eight total touchdowns. Just two weeks ago McCaffrey had 139 total yards and two TDs against Seattle, as he racked up his second most NFL DFS points of the season. He's the most expensive option in the Week 14 NFL DFS player pool, but McCaffrey's history with Seattle warrants his price tag.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens receiver Zay Flowers at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel. Baltimore continues to find new ways to deploy its rookie wideout as Flowers had 25 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, plus 37 rushing yards and a rushing score in his last game. Flowers has reached 50 scrimmage yards in each of his last three games and in 10 of 12 games this season, giving him a high Fantasy floor.

On Sunday he'll face a Rams defense which has seemingly lost its ability to keep receivers out of the end zone. L.A. allowed just one WR to score a receiving TD through its first seven games, but it has allowed five TDs to wideouts over the last five games. The opponent's top wideout has also eclipsed 82 yards in each of the Rams' last three games. Priced as the 25th-most expensive receiver on both DraftKings and FanDuel, Flowers is a steal as a Week 14 NFL DFS pick. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 14

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.