NFL DFS, Week 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Week 3 of the NFL season brings several tough questions for NFL DFS players as they set lineups for tournaments like the $3M Sunday Million on FanDuel or the $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Proven daily Fantasy studs like Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) and Drew Brees (thumb) are sidelined, meaning new quarterbacks such as Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater could be targeted in this week's NFL DFS player pool. Is there value in rostering one in Week 3 while their prices are low, or will they tank your hopes of cashing? And how will their absence affect players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings. Then in Week 1 of the 2019 season, he was all over Seahawks running back Chris Carson as he returned almost 4x on DraftKings.

McClure cashed in on his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups in Week 2 thanks to standout performances from players like Tyler Boyd (10-122), Christian Kirk (6-114) and Patrick Mahomes (443-4). Anyone who has been following him has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 3 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 3 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. McCaffrey saw a whopping 29 touches in Week 1 against the Rams and turned them into 209 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, returning over 5x on DraftKings. He'll once again get plenty of opportunities to produce against the Cardinals in Week 3. Arizona has been gashed on the ground thus far in 2019, allowing 149 yards per game, ranking 29th in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 3 also includes rostering Bills receiver John Brown ($5,500 on FanDuel, $5,900 on DraftKings), who is off to a blistering start (14-195-1) through two games. He's quickly gained the trust of quarterback Josh Allen, who has looked his way 18 times already. Expect that trend to continue against a Cincinnati defense that gave up over 300 yards of passing against the 49ers in Week 2 and has already conceded big days to receivers like Deebo Samuel (5-77-1) and D.K. Metcalf (4-89) this season.

