NFL DFS, Week 7: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

There are plenty of headlines to sort through before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Week 7. In Green Bay, the Packers could be without their top three wide receivers, as Davante Adams (toe) has been ruled out, while Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee) have been spectators at practice. As a result, quarterback Aaron Rodgers could look the direction of Allen Lazard early and often. Elsewhere, Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is out for New Orleans' game against the Bears at Soldier Field. Could backup Latavius Murray be one of the NFL DFS value picks to target?

DeAndre Hopkins at $8,000 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Hopkins hasn't put up the eye-popping numbers we've become accustomed to and, as a result, his price is down around $1,000 on both sites.

However, McClure's model projects Hopkins as one of the NFL DFS value picks this week as the Texans take on the Colts, a team he torched with 14 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns over two games last year. Expect Indy to shift more coverage to the red-hot Will Fuller, leaving Hopkins plenty of opportunities to return value this week.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers at $7,600 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Rivers is enjoying a strong start to his 16th NFL season, having thrown for 1,785 yards and nine touchdowns against six interceptions. With four 300-plus-yard passing games so far, including a 320-yard, two-TD effort against the Steelers last week, Rivers is trending upward in 2019.

Rivers has been accurate all season as well, connecting on 66.8 percent of his throws, which would be his third-cleanest season in the league if it continues. Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew ripped up the Titans' pass defense for 204 yards and two touchdowns already this season, while the Colts' Jacoby Brissett scored three times. Plus, Rivers will have tight end Hunter Henry back in the lineup after connecting with him for two touchdowns last week. McClure is high on Rivers' projected points per dollar in a game that could feature more passing than the masses anticipate.

