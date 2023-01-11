Four quarterbacks will make their postseason debuts on Saturday: Geno Smith, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert. Those last two names were expected to be perennial playoff QBs based on their first-round draft stocks, but you can't say the same for a journeyman like Smith and a seventh-rounder like Purdy. Playing in the postseason for the first time can come with some jitters, so which QBs can compose themselves and produce as top NFL DFS picks? Lawrence at least has playoff-like experience from college and from last week's winner-take-all game versus Tennessee, so he could be a popular target in the NFL DFS player pool. But after tossing just one touchdown over his last three games, is he worth one of your slots in NFL DFS lineups? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Wild Card slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's Wild Card matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2022 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Saturday is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). After spending the first 5 1/2 years of his NFL career with the Panthers, McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers in the middle of the season.

In the 11 games since he was acquired, McCaffrey has rushed for 764 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 464 yards and four more scores. He also threw for a touchdown in Week 8 against the Rams and has scored at least once in his last six games. McCaffrey hammered the Seahawks for 138 scrimmage yards and a score on 32 touches in Week 15 and you can expect him to be heavily involved in the offense again during the NFL playoffs 2023.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). The second-round pick is one of the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites after rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns. He also enters the NFL playoffs 2023 with three straight 100-yard rushing games while Seattle has put its offense on his legs.

The 49ers' defense is elite, but it has been more susceptible to players finding the end zone in recent weeks. After allowing just two rushing touchdowns to running backs from Week 6 to Week 16, San Francisco has allowed the same number over the last two weeks alone. Walker has averaged 27.3 touches over his last three games, so his sheer volume gives him a chance at scoring, in addition to the yardage opportunities he'll see. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.