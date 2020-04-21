NFL Draft 2020: Brandon Aiyuk thinks there's a 'big possibility' he'll be Eagles' first-round pick

Last season, one of the biggest issues the Philadelphia Eagles faced was the disintegration of their wide receiver unit. DeSean Jackson essentially played only one full game. Alshon Jeffery was repeatedly banged up, and so were Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins. Philly was often left with only rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, undrafted free-agent Greg Ward, and other, even lesser-known players as Carson Wentz's primary targets on the outside.

Though Wentz has a strong tight end duo to whom he can throw in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, it's widely accepted that the team needs to upgrade the rest of his pass-catching unit. There have been rumors that Jeffery may be on his way out the door, and we saw last season how well depending on Jackson's health worked out for them.

Wide receiver is a very popular position for the Eagles in mock drafts, and indeed six of the seven mocks on our hub have the Eagles landing a wideout. This is considered an incredibly deep class of wide receivers, and there are as many as seven or eight players considered potential first-round talents. Depending on when those receivers begin to come off the board, the Eagles may not get their shot at any of the consensus(-ish) top three of Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, or Henry Ruggs. After that trio, players like Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor, Denzel Mims, and Brandon Aiyuk begin to enter the picture.

And according to Aiyuk himself, the Eagles have done a good amount of communicating with him, and he feels like there's a pretty good chance he'll be their guy at No. 21 overall.

"That's a big possibility," Aiyuk said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I definitely feel like the interest is there. Philly is a great football city. It would be a nice landing spot."

At 6-1, 206 pounds, Aiyuk fits the mold for a perimeter receiver, and as we noted in our story breaking down the depth of the wide receiver class, he both tested out as an above-average athlete and had above-average production during his final collegiate season. He is a bit of a late breakout, having only caught 33 passes for 474 yards and three scores prior to his senior season at Arizona State; but given his size and recent production, there's a chance he could sneak into the first-round, perhaps as early as No. 21.