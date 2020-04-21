NFL Draft 2020: Brandon Aiyuk thinks there's a 'big possibility' he'll be Eagles' first-round pick
Aiyuk is one of numerous wide receivers considered a potential first-round pick
Last season, one of the biggest issues the Philadelphia Eagles faced was the disintegration of their wide receiver unit. DeSean Jackson essentially played only one full game. Alshon Jeffery was repeatedly banged up, and so were Nelson Agholor and Mack Hollins. Philly was often left with only rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, undrafted free-agent Greg Ward, and other, even lesser-known players as Carson Wentz's primary targets on the outside.
Though Wentz has a strong tight end duo to whom he can throw in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, it's widely accepted that the team needs to upgrade the rest of his pass-catching unit. There have been rumors that Jeffery may be on his way out the door, and we saw last season how well depending on Jackson's health worked out for them.
Wide receiver is a very popular position for the Eagles in mock drafts, and indeed six of the seven mocks on our hub have the Eagles landing a wideout. This is considered an incredibly deep class of wide receivers, and there are as many as seven or eight players considered potential first-round talents. Depending on when those receivers begin to come off the board, the Eagles may not get their shot at any of the consensus(-ish) top three of Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, or Henry Ruggs. After that trio, players like Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor, Denzel Mims, and Brandon Aiyuk begin to enter the picture.
And according to Aiyuk himself, the Eagles have done a good amount of communicating with him, and he feels like there's a pretty good chance he'll be their guy at No. 21 overall.
"That's a big possibility," Aiyuk said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I definitely feel like the interest is there. Philly is a great football city. It would be a nice landing spot."
At 6-1, 206 pounds, Aiyuk fits the mold for a perimeter receiver, and as we noted in our story breaking down the depth of the wide receiver class, he both tested out as an above-average athlete and had above-average production during his final collegiate season. He is a bit of a late breakout, having only caught 33 passes for 474 yards and three scores prior to his senior season at Arizona State; but given his size and recent production, there's a chance he could sneak into the first-round, perhaps as early as No. 21.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk wants to return to the NFL?
Gronk might be returning to football
-
Cowboys unlikely to deal pick for vet
Dallas has been rumored to be in the market for a defender with its first-round pick
-
Steelers not ruling out taking RB, QB
The duo was extremely productive during the 2018 season
-
Khan must stand down in Ngakoue dispute
David Samson weighed in on the recent Twitter war between Yannick Ngakoue and Tony Khan
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Mock Draft: Tua slides down to Raiders
Top two picks are easy, things get interesting when Dolphins pick and pass on Tua
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 5.0
Miami's move headlined CBS Sports HQ's fifth and final mock draft
-
LIVE: CBS Sports HQ Mock Draft 4.0
Monday's CBS Sports HQ mock draft was a wild one
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game