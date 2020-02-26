NFL Draft 2020: Ron Rivera says Redskins will explore all options with No. 2 pick
The Redskins won't rule out trading from the No. 2 spot
The Washington Redskins hold a prime position in the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall pick and they know just how valuable the selection is. While many expect the Redskisn to go in one direction at No. 2, they're exploring every possibility that comes with such a valuable draft slot. When asked at the combine, head coach Ron Rivera made it clear the Redskins aren't anywhere close to turning their card in on one specific player.
"We are looking at everything," Rivera said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Wednesday. "Everything is possible. Everything is an option. What we do, we're going to decide as a group and go forward from there."
The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick and are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. That leaves the Redskins at No. 2, in a spot where most expect them to select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Young led the nation in sacks (16.5) on his way to earning the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Bronco Nagurski Award as the nation's top defensive end, the first Ohio State defensive player to earn those honors. He was just the ninth defensive player to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
If Washington drafts Young, he has an opportunity to make an instant impact on a defensive line that already features Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Matt Ioannidis. Four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan, who will be a free agent, has made a major impact on the Redskins defensive line in the past.
What if Washington doesn't want to select Young and has an opportunity to trade down and acquire more picks? The Redskins have just six picks in the 2020 draft and none in the second and sixth round. Trading the pick and passing on a potential opportunity to select Young would be a deterrent to the Redskins franchise, but the opportunity to improve the offensive line and the secondary could tip the scales in that direction.
Rivera also didn't select 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and Washington will meet with Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa at the combine. Perhaps the Redskins could even trade up to No. 1 or select a quarterback at No. 2. The Redskins certainly have options.
"Well before we do anything with the No. 2 pick, we got to see what happens with the No. 1 pick," Rivera said. "So once that pick goes on then we'll go from there. As I said, everything's an option. As far as talking, we talked a couple teams already (regarding) situations that could potentially be. The truth is we got to see what happens in front of us."
