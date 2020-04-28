NFL Draft 2020: What the Titans didn't do, and one thing they definitely got right

The Tennessee Titans followed up a successful 2019 season with a successful 2020 NFL Draft. They did their best to fill all prospective holes, and never selected the same position twice. In all, Mike Vrabel and Co. came away with an offensive tackle, cornerback, running back, defensive lineman, quarterback and versatile safety. If there's one thing the Titans did right, it was spend their top two picks on their top two needs.

With the No. 29 overall pick, the Titans took former Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson -- someone who can immediately step into the hole Jack Conklin left at right tackle. The 6-foot-6, 350-pounder has the potential to be a fixture on Tennessee's offensive line for years to come. With the Titans' second pick, they took cornerback Kristian Fulton out of LSU. Fulton is considered a steal at No. 61 overall, and showed promise as a press-man cornerback.

While there's no doubt that the Titans got better in the draft, not everything is perfect for Tennessee heading into the 2020 season. Not every pick was absolutely loved by fans, and there are still some weaknesses on this team. Let's take a look at what the Titans didn't do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Take advantage of the deep wide receiver class

Earlier this month, I encouraged the Titans to take advantage of this deep wide receiver class, but they did not. While they struck gold with A.J. Brown in the second round last year, Corey Davis hasn't yet proven he's an elite receiver and the Titans also lost Tajae Sharpe -- who was second on the team in receiving touchdowns with four -- to the Minnesota Vikings . The Titans didn't have to draft a wide receiver with one of their top picks, but I would have considered it late in the draft.

Jauan Jennings, K.J. Hill and Tyrie Cleveland were all taken in the seventh round. They locked up Ryan Tannehill for the foreseeable future, so get him some help. Brown is no longer a secret, and will be a major part of the game plan for opposing defenses in 2020. I would agree with those who argue receiver is not necessarily the Titans' biggest need, but with how deep this class was, they should have taken a flier on one.

2. Depth at edge rusher

This point is moot if the Titans end up signing Jadeveon Clowney, but Vrabel could have explored adding another pass rusher. I think the Titans have their two starting pass rushers heading into the 2020 season. They gave former Atlanta Falcon Vic Beasley a "prove-it" deal -- and I think a change of scenery will end up doing wonders for him. That's just me being optimistic, however.

If Beasley struggles in Nashville or if Harold Landry goes down with an injury, you'd like to have another young stud in waiting. I like Kamalei Correa and Reggie Gilbert, but the fact is that you can never have too many pass rushers. The Titans want to be able to get to the quarterback in a hurry this upcoming season, which is why they are exploring adding Clowney.

3. Missing out on talent to take a running back in round three

Is this nit-picky? Absolutely. I'm excited for Darrynton Evans and believe he can bring something special to this team, but it's surprising the Titans went running back so early on. There were a few players available at the time such as defensive lineman McTelvin Agim out of Arkansas to replace Jurrell Casey, or tight end Albert Okwuegbunam out of Missouri to replace Delanie Walker. I just would have taken a running back in the later rounds.

Overall, it was a great draft for the Titans. It just would have been even better if they had taken a flier on a receiver with potential and acquired a new pass rusher. The fact that they found a replacement for Conklin and also took a talented cornerback who could end up starting should have Titans fans feeling very good entering the 2020 season.