A running back is finally off the board at the 2022 NFL Draft. The New York Jets traded up to the No. 35 overall pick in the second round to select Iowa State's Breece Hall. The Jets made the deal with their MetLife Stadium roommate in the New York Giants, marking just the second time in history the two sides have ever executed a trade (the first involved Leonard Williams in 2019). The Jets sent the No. 38 overall pick and No. 146 to the Giants for the opportunity to select Hall.

While Hall is CBS Sports' No. 2 ranked running back prospect, there's a solid argument to be made for him for him to claim the top spot. The 6-foot-1, 220 pounder was a consensus All-American in 2021 and was the back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12. Hall was a touchdown machine at Iowa State, totaling 56 total scores over his three-year collegiate career, which includes back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021 where he rushed for at least 20 touchdowns. He also had a stretch where he scored touchdowns in 24 straight games.

Hall now joins a Jets backfield that consists of 2021 fourth round pick Michael Carter. The UNC product was impressive during his rookie season, totaling 964 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Now, they two are in a position to form a thunder and lightening duo in the backfield with Hall deploying the power, while Carter works in the passing game.

This trade continues what has been a strong draft for New York following an opening round where they made three selections. At No. 4 overall, they took Cincinnati cornerback "Sauce" Gardner, plucked Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10, and then traded back into the first to select FSU pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II with the 24th pick.

Grade: B

Chris Trapasso: Minimal move to get a complete, three-down back. Hall doesn't play to his combine workout but checks all the boxes of a nuanced runner. Awesome ball skills/receiving ability too. Maybe a tick early for a RB? Hall and Michael Carter are now a fun, complementary duo.

Scouting report:

Rating: 84.69 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Deuce McAllister

Strengths:

Complete, ready-to-go feature back. Impressive quicks and great vision between the tackles. Shouldered a massive workload in college and was able to break big runs late in games. Above-average in the power, contact balance, and wiggle departments. Blends styles together. Slasher on zone plays without losing much steam and flashed the ability to jump cut in the hole to free himself. Utilized often in the pass game.

Weaknesses:

Moments of downfield juice but will not run away from many at the NFL level. Doesn't have on-field speed he showed at combine. Not ready to run routes from the slot. He's good/great all around, but not elite in any one area.

Accolades: