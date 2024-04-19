The New England Patriots are a week out from one of the franchise's most important NFL Drafts in recent memory. This new regime, led by executive Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, is tasked with taking the franchise into a new era and armed with the No. 3 overall pick. Both Mayo and owner Robert Kraft had previously acknowledged that the team is open to moving the selection if the right deal comes around and Eliot echoed those thoughts when speaking to the media on Thursday.

"We're open to anything," said Wolf. "Moving up, moving down. We're open for business in the first round and in every round. We have some holes that we feel like we need to fill in the draft. We're a draft and develop team and the more picks we have the better, but if there's an opportunity to move up and strike if the board kind of recommends it then we won't be afraid to pull the trigger on that either."

Wolf went on to say that the Patriots have had preliminary conversations with teams looking to trade up to No. 3, but there has not been a monster offer to this point. He also noted that he doesn't feel like New England's first pick -- whether it be No. 3 or anywhere else after a potential trade -- has to be a quarterback. That said, he does believe that there will be a quarterback on the board who is worthy of the third overall pick.

While the team has yet to have its final meeting regarding the draft, Wolf said that he does believe that there is a "general idea" among New England's key decision-makers of how they feel about the top quarterback prospects.

