Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 He's been the choice for months now. The Bears have spent enough time with him, and he with them, to make this marriage work. There's no suspense here and I need not write much more.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury as their OC for a reason, and Daniels will run his system perfectly. The phrase "dynamic playmaker" is overused in football but use it as much as you want with the Heisman winner.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 There's simply no way in my mind the Patriots move out of this spot and/or don't take a quarterback. The way the offseason has gone -- and the way the last three years have gone -- they have to.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 GM Monti Ossenfort got to enjoy some draft-day trades last year, and he will later in this mock. But he doesn't play here and secures the next Larry Fitzgerald for the Arizona franchise.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Vikings got an extra Day 1 pick to make this exact move. McCarthy is much higher on team boards than he is in the media. He crushed his combine and pre-draft interviews, and Kevin O'Connell will love having a smart winner as his signal-caller.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Next week the Giants could absolutely draft a quarterback with this pick and I wouldn't blink. In this mock, they get who many in the league believe to be the best wide receiver in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Some teams have very obvious needs and the Titans are one of them. Alt is the first offensive lineman off the board and he will immediately slot in beside last year's first-round pick, Peter Skoronski, to solidify the left side of the line in front of Will Levis.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 4903 RUYDS 8 INTS 11 TDS 39 The Washington QB has been rising lately, and I believe he'll be drafted in the first dozen picks no matter what happens next week. The Falcons paid a lot of money to a 36-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles injury in a deal they can get out of in two years if they must.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The entire Chicago Bears organization is being reimagined this offseason and GM Ryan Poles gets two franchise-changers in the top nine. Sure, they sent a fourth for Keenan Allen, but he only has this year left on his deal. Odunze with D.J. Moore is a dream for years to come for Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 10 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 One personnel executive called Latham the safest offensive lineman in the draft considering how high his floor is. The Jets remade their offensive line in the last several weeks but reinforcements will be necessary.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 New Chargers GM Joe Hortiz agreed to this trade because 1) the Chargers need more cheap players and 2) he's really good at the draft. With Harrison off the board a pick earlier, the Bolts slide down and still pick up an elite pass-catcher at the tight end spot for Jim Harbaugh.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Every other mock you read will have Turner going to the Falcons at 8. The Broncos need a QB of course, but they can always get Spencer Rattler in the third. Denver badly needs pass-rush help.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Only so many teams can trade up for so many quarterbacks. Here, I have the Raiders being forced to stand pat and drafting the Penn State tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd I could see the Saints being a trade-back candidate in this scenario. But if no one calls, New Orleans takes Fuaga with some uncertainty at their tackle position.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 He can play outside and inside and had great ball production at Alabama. He goes to Indy where he can start Day 1.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 16 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st GM Howie Roseman is a regular draft-day-trader-upper, so why would 2024 be any different? Seeing the first corner go off the board, he makes a move quickly to get ahead of Jacksonville and get Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Jaguars could always move back here but then they'd miss out on a corner. The run on the position started two spots earlier and the Jags don't want to be left out, so they get McKinstry here.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Slightly surprised Verse is available here, but it feels like best player available for Cincy. He can play inside or out for Lou Anarumo.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Sometimes the football gods smile kindly upon you. Aaron Donald retires and L.A. has the best defensive tackle prospect in the draft sitting right there.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 The LSU receiver could easily come off the board earlier than this. But after the Diontae Johnson trade, the Steelers will want to add a receiver. And we know that's a position they draft well.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 The Dolphins are eventually going to have some difficult decisions to make at wide receiver when it comes to those contracts. May as well get prepared for that now with nabbing the fastest receiver in the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd John Schneider is in full control of this draft and he trades back in this mock, as is his wont. Latu's medical concerns have him falling slightly, but Seattle should be very familiar with the former Washington and UCLA pass rusher.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st A long-armed tackle who could slide inside if necessary for the Chargers. On Day 1, the Chargers address their top two needs with the trade with Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 An obvious need for the Cowboys with an obvious fit in Mims. What he lacks in experience he makes up for in upside.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th This is a very good offensive lineman draft and the Packers need one of them. Guyton played right tackle at Oklahoma but will need some time adjusting to the pros.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th After a strong free agency to retain the group that got them within a drive of the NFC title game, the Bucs address an obvious need with Robinson. The Buccaneers continue to invest in pass rushers high in the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 27 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 Here's Ossenfort's Day 1 trade, figuring he can get the same caliber player at pick 34 as he can at 27 -- and then some. New England struck out on receivers in free agency so the Patriots have to be aggressive in surrounding Drake Maye with talent, and they come up to get Mitchell.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 Some teams have him as the fifth-best receiver in the draft, and he could very well not be here when Buffalo picks. After the Stefon Diggs trade, it's obvious what Buffalo has to do.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 More teams have DeJean as a safety/nickel than cornerback/nickel. For Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, DeJean can play in a number of different spots.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Baltimore has a lot of holes to fill along its offensive line. Barton has versatility the Ravens can use.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Niners are in a great position to take best player available. If they can deal Brandon Aiyuk in the next week, they could always take a receiver.