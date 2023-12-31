Both the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions were on the receiving end of questionable calls by referee Brad Allen and his crew in Saturday's 20-19 Cowboys win, including one that effectively decided the game on a Lions two-point conversion attempt. As a result, Allen's crew is going to be downgraded, with some of the referees from the Week 17 game not participating in the postseason, according to an ESPN report.

Late in the final quarter, the Cowboys saw tight end Peyton Hendershot get flagged for a tripping penalty on Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The infraction was huge because instead of the clock running with the Cowboys facing second-and-3 from the Lions' 22, Dallas had first-and-25 on the Lions' 44. In reality, Hutchinson stuck his leg out and should have been called for tripping. If called correctly, the Cowboys could have scored a game-sealing touchdown instead of giving Detroit the ball back, down seven.

Trailing 20-13 with 1:41 to go and without a timeout, the Lions offense marched 75 yards in nine plays across 1 minute and 18 seconds, with the scoring strike from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for 11 yards.

Then, madness ensued. Detroit went for two and the win, and they appeared to have it after Goff completed a pass to offensive tackle Taylor Decker, No. 68. However, Detroit reported tackle Dan Skipper, No. 70, as eligible prior to the play, according to referee Brad Allen. Therefore, the Lions were called for an illegal touching penalty. However, Skipper said postgame that he did not say a word to the official before the snap. Replay of Detroit coming on to the field before the first two-point conversion attempt shows Decker talking to Allen, appearing to report as eligible.

After the game in the pool report, Allen maintained that Decker never reported. After that penalty, the Cowboys were in turn called for an infraction, with Micah Parsons being called for being offsides on the second try, a play in which Dallas intercepted Goff. Finally, the sequence concluded with Dallas forcing an incomplete pass to hang on for the win.

There have been complaints about officiating all season, and now it appears some officials are facing accountability for their prime time errors.