Two Super Bowl contenders will collide on Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Miami Dolphins. Both teams have been explosive offensively. The Dolphins are averaging 498.7 yards per game, while the Eagles are racking up 395.0 on average, which ranks first and second in the league, respectively. The latest Week 7 NFL odds list the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites at home, but should you include Philadelphia in your Week 7 NFL office pool picks?

Elsewhere on the Week 7 NFL schedule, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Will Jackson lead his team to victory at home, or will the Lions pull off the upset in Week 7 and sink anyone making NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 7 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 7 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Head to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 7 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions from the model: The Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) comfortably beat the Arizona Cardinals at home. The Seahawks have dominated this NFC West rivalry over the years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against the Cardinals. In addition, the Seahawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against Arizona.

Seattle's offense is loaded with proven playmakers, including Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett. Running back Kenneth Walker III continues to be a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses. He racked up 62 rushing yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bengals. He's now found the end zone in four consecutive games and has six total touchdowns across five contests. Walker will heavily factor into Seattle's game plan against a Cardinals defense that's giving up 376.7 yards per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

SportsLine's model expects Seattle's ground game to finish with over 100 rushing yards against the Cardinals, helping the Seahawks win outright in well over 70% of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 7 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 7 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 7 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Dolphins vs. Eagles, Rams vs. Steelers, and Lions vs. Ravens. It's also calling for several favorites to struggle big-time. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 7 NFL game, and which favorites should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.