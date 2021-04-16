The Chicago Bears apparently have a need for speed. On Friday, the club announced that they've signed veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal. The financial terms of Goodwin's contract with Chicago for the upcoming 2021 season were not immediately disclosed.

The 30-year-old became an unrestricted free agent after a unique circumstance where he was sent back to the San Francisco 49ers in mid-March. The club traded Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, but he never ended up playing a down for the organization as he elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That trade was contingent upon Goodwin agreeing to a restructured contract. Because he never signed that new deal after he opted out, he was eventually reverted back to the Niners, who elected to release him upon his return.

Goodwin brings the Bears tremendous speed that coach Matt Nagy will surely enjoy utilizing throughout the 2021 season. For his career, he's averaging 16.6 yards per reception. In nine games played (six starts) for the 49ers during the 2019 season, the former third-round pick of the Bills hauled in 12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. The best season of his career came in 2017 during his first season in San Francisco. He played all 16 games (the only time in his career he's been able to do so) and recorded 1,006 yards from scrimmage on 16.8 yards per touch and two touchdowns.

So long as Goodwin remains in good health, he's an interesting weapon for new starting quarterback Andy Dalton, who also currently has star receiver Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller at his disposal.