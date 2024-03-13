Last year, Mason Rudolph tested the open market before ultimately returning to Pittsburgh. This time around, Rudolph cashed in on free agency while agreeing to terms with the Titans on a one-year, $3.62 million deal, according to NFL Media.

Rudolph's reported 2024 salary is over three times as much as he made during what was ultimately his final year with the Steelers. Rudolph signed a one-year, $1.08 million deal last spring to return to Pittsburgh for a sixth season.

The 28-year-old quarterback raised his market value with his play during the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh. Rudolph went 3-0 as a starter late in the regular season while helping the Steelers secure a playoff berth. He played well in a losing effort in Pittsburgh's loss to Buffalo on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Mason Rudolph PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 74.3 YDs 719 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 9.72 View Profile

Rudolph played well despite not playing in a single regular-season game in 2022. In fact, he had started in just two games between 2020-22 after making eight starts in 2019 after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Pittsburgh went 5-3 with Rudolph under center that year and were 8-4-1 during Rudolph's starting tenure with the Steelers.

"You never know," Rudolph said last year when asked if he thought he would get another chance to start in an NFL game. "You've got confidence in yourself as a player, but you're kind of thinking, am I going to jump into the commercial real estate realm next year or am I going to be playing quarterback. Absolutely those thoughts come across your head."

The Steelers wanted Rudolph to return, but with Pickett still in tow and with Russell Wilson coming to Pittsburgh, Rudolph was likely looking for an opportunity that would give him a better opportunity to start. He has found that opportunity in Nashville.

The Titans went 3-6 last season with then-rookie Will Levis under center. Tennessee's quarterback room also includes Malik Willis, a former third-round pick who attempted just five passes last season.

Rudolph has a good amount of talent to work with. The Titans have also signed 1,000-yard wideout Calvin Ridley and 1,000-yard running back Tony Pollard this offseason.