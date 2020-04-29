NFL gives Amazon rare standalone game in renewed TNF streaming deal reportedly worth more than $200 million
You're going to be able to watch the NFL on Amazon for at least the next three years
If you have an Amazon Prime account, it's going to do more than just get you free two-day delivery over the next three years and that's because the company has agreed to a new deal with the NFL that will allow the tech giant to stream Thursday games through 2022. The two companies announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to a deal that will allow Amazon to stream Thursday Night Football games for the next three seasons. Under terms of the deal, Amazon will be allowed to stream 11 TNF games per year on both Prime Video and Twitch. The 11 Thursday games in the deal will be the same 11 that air on Fox each season.
The upcoming NFL season will mark the fourth straight year that Amazon has been streaming games. The company first acquired Thursday streaming rights in 2017 after outbidding online companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The tech giant than re-upped with the NFL in 2018 with a two-year deal that was worth an estimated $130 million (or $65 million per season). Although exact terms of the new deal haven't been released yet, CNBC has reported that Amazon will be paying more than $65 million per season this time around, which means the total value of the new three-year deal is likely worth more than $200 million.
Although Amazon will be paying a higher price, the company will be getting a rare bonus in return. As part of the new deal, Amazon will be given exclusive rights to stream one regular season game globally on Prime Video and Twitch. The game that airs on Amazon will be played on a Saturday during the second half of the season. The two teams playing in the game won't be known until the regular season schedule is released. Of course, the NFL won't be completely ditching televisions for that game as it will be available on over-the-air TV in the markets of the two teams that are playing (For instance, if the Amazon game is Lions-Bears, then fans in Chicago and Detroit would be able to watch on TV without streaming it).
The NFL giving exclusive rights to a regular season game to a non-television network is a highly rare thing that almost never happens. The only other time the league allowed a streaming company to air a game came in 2017 when Yahoo was given rights to a Ravens-Jaguars game that was played in London.
Brian Rolapp, the NFL's Chief Media and Business Office, said that sticking with Amazon for three more seasons was an easy decision for the NFL.
"As our relationship has expanded, Amazon has become a trusted and valued partner of the NFL," Rolapp said in a statement. "Extending this partnership around Thursday Night Football continues our critical mission of delivering NFL games to as many fans in as many ways as possible both in the United States and around the world."
Amazon has been dabbling in NFL-related material since 2016 when the company unveiled its "All or Nothing" series. With "All or Nothing," Amazon developed a documentary where the company followed around one team for an entire season. Over the past four years, the online company has documented an entire season of the Cardinals (2015 season), the Rams (2016 season), the Cowboys (2017), the Panthers (2018) and the Eagles).
The one catch with all NFL things on Amazon is that you have to be Prime member to watch.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What Bengals didn't do in 2020 draft
Despite accomplishing key goals during the draft, Cincinnati has a few unchecked boxes on their...
-
Goodell cutting salary to zero dollars
Not even the NFL is immune to the economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic
-
Reagor weighs on on Eagles QB situation
Reagor is excited to get to work with his teammates
-
Agent's Take: Fifth-year option tracker
Here's what you need to know about the fifth-year option deadline on 2017 first-round picks
-
What NFL can take from virtual draft
CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco joins the Pick Six Podcast to discuss possible draft...
-
McCarthy: 'Players over scheme' in DAL
The team's resident scouting guru is giddy when describing McCarthy's influence
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game