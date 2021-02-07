Chase Young has won the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award after completing arguably the best rookie season in Washington Football Team history. Young is the first Washington player to win the award, and he finished his first season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four passes defensed -- a star on a Washington defensive line that finished sixth in the NFL in sacks (47) and second in yards per game allowed (304.6). Young and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were the only two rookies to be selected to the Pro Bowl this year.

Young was the standout of his rookie class, leading all rookies in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (10), pressures (40) and tied for first in forced fumbles (4). His three games with a sack and a forced fumble are the most for a player in Washington franchise history. He had seven games with a full sack, also the most in team history for a rookie. His four forced fumbles are tied for the most for a rookie season in franchise history and his three fumble recoveries are the most for a rookie in team history. Young is also the first player in franchise history to record a fumble return touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack in a game.

Young became the first player two record at least two games with at least one fumble recovery, a forced fumble, a sack, and a pass defensed since the stats were first recorded in 1999 -- joining Khalil Mack (6), Jason Taylor (4) and Julius peppers (2). He's the first rookie to accomplish the feat. He is also the first rookie in NFL history and third player in NFL history to record a fumble return touchdown, forced fumble, fumble recovery, sack and two-plus passes defensed in a single game. Young became the eighth rookie in NFL history to record a fumble return touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack in a single game since 1982.

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Young lived up to his high draft status -- a franchise pillar for Washington for the next several years. He was an integral part of Washington winning its first NFC East title in five years.