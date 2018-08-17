NFL injuries 2018: News, analysis, fantasy impact for Jerick McKinnon, Dalvin Cook, Sony Michel
Brandon Bowers is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and breaks down relevant fantasy injuries
Picking a high-profile running back coming off an injury always comes with some risk in your Fantasy league. David Johnson's wrist injury last season derailed the hopes of Fantasy football owners everywhere, while Dalvin Cook's knee halted a promising start to his rookie season. How these two high-profile running backs come back will go a long way in determining their team's success in 2018. Before you figure out which running backs with notable 2018 NFL injuries you can depend on, you need to see what Dr. Brandon Bowers has to say.
Dr. Bowers, a Doctor of Physical Therapy currently practicing in the outpatient orthopedic setting on northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, completed his undergraduate work at Siena Heights University. He earned his doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Toledo. He is currently employed by Athletico Physical Therapy and treats a high volume of high school and collegiate athletes in the clinical setting.
He' has worked previously for a host of different sites serving as an injury analyst, publishing weekly columns, and appearing on podcasts and radio shows to provide injury content.
Dr. Bowers is the go-to source for NFL injury news and lets readers know exactly what to expect. You can get his information only over at SportsLine.
We can tell you Dr. Bowers says 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon has a "moderate to high" risk of re-injuring his calf this season.
"Although, the injury for McKinnon doesn't appear to be too severe, we already know he won't play again in the preseason," Dr. Bowers told SportsLine. "This is also an injury that could very well nag him through the better part of 2018. Soft tissue injuries are very susceptible to re-injury, especially soft tissue injuries to an explosive muscle group such as the triceps surae. McKinnon's re-injury probability for this year should be considered moderate to high. "
Dr. Bowers also has his injury analysis locked in for Dalvin Cook (knee), David Johnson (wrist), and Sony Michel (knee), saying one of them has an ailment that's definitely worth monitoring.
So how will NFL injuries affect some of the highest-profile NFL running backs, and will Dalvin Cook's knee hold up in 2018? Visit SportsLine now to see NFL injury analysis from one of the top athletics doctors in the nation, and find out.
