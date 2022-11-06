The Dolphins have won all five games quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played in full, while the Bears have lost four of their past five, but showed some life in last week's loss to Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a 4.5-point road favorite in its NFL odds, and there are plenty of NFL props available on both sides. Caesars lists the over/under on passing yards for Tagovailoa at 266.5, while Fields' number is 172.5 in the latest NFL player props. Before you lock in your 2022 Week 9 NFL prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

After nailing three of his four NFL props last week, the expert is an impressive 21-10 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first eight weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 58-34 (+15.80 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks this season. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2022 Week 9 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz has a ton of confidence in is Lions quarterback Jared Goff Under 23.5 pass completions against Green Bay. This is expected to be a tight game, and the Packers love to control the ball, so Goff's chances will be limited. Green Bay's offense averages 31.3 second per play, the slowest in the league.

Green Bay's defense is one of the league's worst against the run, allowing 141 rushing yards per game (29th), so running backs Jamaal Williams and DeAndre Swift are likely to be the go-to guys for the Lions. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 9 NFL prop picks here.

