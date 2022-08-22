Kayvon Thibodeaux is aiming to break the Giants' rookie sack record this year. But the rookie pass rusher had his second dress rehearsal cut short on Sunday, leaving New York's second preseason game early due to a knee injury. The first-round draft pick went down in the second quarter against the Bengals and waved off the cart before walking to the medical tent under his own power. He was quickly ruled out, though NFL Media reports Thibodeaux likely avoided a major injury.

"I'm good," Thibodeaux said after the game. "We're good. Good news."

Drafted fifth overall this year, the star Oregon product logged a single tackle before exiting Sunday's game, during which he took a shot to the knee while engaged with Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. After his evaluation in the medical tent, Thibodeaux appeared to be in good spirits on the sidelines, joking with teammates and remaining with the club rather than leaving for the locker room. It's likely the Giants ruled him out for precautionary reasons, with the Sept. 11 regular-season opener fast approaching.

Coach Brian Daboll said after Sunday's game that Thibodeaux will undergo further testing on his knee on Monday.

"They'll be doing tests, MRIs and stuff like that and get a better feel for it in morning," Daboll said. "You hope not. Don't have an answer for that yet."

As for Daboll's reaction when the injury happened, he said, "I think it's a scare any time. These players work as hard as they can possibly work to try to do as well as they can, and any time you see someone on the turf, regardless of how they got here, it's always hard as a coach to watch a guy go down."

The rookie is expected to serve a major role in the Giants' defense, now under the direction of Don "Wink" Martindale. He entered the preseason listed as a starting outside linebacker opposite 2021 second-rounder Azeez Ojulari.

In the event Thibodeaux misses extended practice time, or the Giants' final preseason game on Aug. 28, New York's other pass rushers include Oshane Ximines, Jihad Ward, Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith.