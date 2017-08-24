NFL Preseason Week 3: Watch, stream Chargers at Rams in Battle for L.A. on CBS All Access
You don't need cable to stream the Rams and Chargers battling at the coliseum on Saturday night
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams will play in the first Battle of Los Angeles. of the new era on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on CBS Sports and stream it live on CBS All Access. The game will be played in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home of the Rams. Here's everything you need to know.
Chargers at Rams
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBS All Access
- Announcers: Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts in the booth and Evan Washburn on the sideline
How to get CBS All Access
To sign up, you can go to the CBS All Access page. There's a free one week trial (if you'd like to catch a week of games to see if you'd like to move forward). CBS All Access can be streamed on mobile or desktop devices, and you don't even need cable to watch it.
Storylines to watch
New Rams head coach Sean McVay has taken strides to win over the Rams faithful, while the Chargers are trying to find their footing in their new home. Projected starter Jared Goff has said that he wants to run a two-minute offense against the Chargers. For the Chargers, Philip Rivers led a scoring drive against the Seahawks defense in Week 1 of the preseason and didn't play in Week 2 but should see extended playing time against the Rams in what is the NFL's dress rehearsal week. People outside of Los Angeles will likely be eyeing the crowd and seeing which colors are more prevalent, but whatever the case, it will prove to be a good barometer for where L.A. football stands heading into 2017.
-
Watch Seahawks vs. Chiefs on CBS
Tony Romo makes his NFL debut on CBS for Chiefs vs. Seahawks and you don't need cable to see...
-
Peyton Manning came to Bears practice
The Sheriff stopped by see John Fox and give Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Glennon some words...
-
Madden NFL 18: Release date, ratings
Madden season is almost here again. Here's everything you need to know.
-
Unbalanced is no way to win in NFL
Being great on one side of the ball and terrible on the other rarely works in the NFL
-
Kid Rock curses Kap during Iowa concert
Because what America needed was Kid Rock weighing in on the Kap issue
-
Vikings recruiting Olivia Munn
Nick Swardson and the Vikings just might have a new celebrity fan
Add a Comment