Josh Jacobs was hoping to bring a player synonymous with Packers football with him after he signed with Green Bay earlier this offseason. The veteran running back revealed on Thursday that he texted former Raiders teammate and former Green Bay standout Davante Adams shortly after he signed with the Packers.

"When I came out here ... I sent him the little eyes emoji," Jacobs said, via The Athletic. "I said, 'You thinking about coming back?' But man, he loved it."

Unfortunately for Jacobs, the odds of Adams returning to Green Bay aren't very good at this time. Adams currently has two years left on the contract that he signed after he was traded from the Packers to the Raiders back in 2022.

Adams certainly left his mark during his eight-year run with the Packers. He is second in franchise history in career receptions (669) and touchdown catches (73) and fourth in career receiving yards (8,121). Adams also owns the top four single-season franchise marks for receptions, the single-season record for receiving yards (1,553 in 2021) and is tied with Sterling Sharpe for the most touchdown catches in a single season (18 in 2020).

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 175 REC 103 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

While Adams is not currently in Green Bay, Jacobs is excited about the Packers' current receiving corps that includes Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Last season, the quartet played an integral role in the Packers' surprise run to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

"The receiving corps is crazy, man," Jacobs said. "I'm so excited just watching them. Any one of them can go at any moment."