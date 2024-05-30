When Allen Robinson got traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2023 offseason, he thought for sure that he'd be spending more than one year with the team, but that didn't happen.

Although Robinson was a full-time starter for the Steelers last season, the team decided to cut him in March in a move that caught the former Pro Bowl receiver off-guard. During an interview this week, Robinson admitted that he was definitely surprised by the Steelers' decision to release him.

"I know for them, they were doing a lot of changes over there, schematic changes, and different things like that," Robinson said, via the Giants official website. "So, it was a little surprising. But at the end of the day, it's a part of the business. I've been in this thing now going on 11 years."

Despite playing the entire season for Pittsburgh, Robinson only caught 34 passes for 280 yards and if you combine that with the fact that the Steelers were able to free up $10 million in salary cap space by cutting Robinson, it was a decision that made sense for the organization.

Robinson only ended up in Pittsburgh last season because the Rams decided they didn't want him anymore. Robinson played for Los Angeles in 2022, but after just one year with the team, the Rams traded him to the Steelers for almost nothing in April 2023 (The Rams' only return in the deal was that they moved up 17 spots in the seventh round of 2023 NFL Draft).

After a brief stay in Los Angeles and a one-season stay in Pittsburgh, Robinson's career appeared to be at a crossroads after the Steelers cut him, but the 30-year-old never once thought about retiring.

"I knew right away I was playing again," Robinson said. "In my eyes, I know for sure I've got a couple more years in me. Last year, kind of stepping into the season, I wasn't quite 100%. I was coming off a foot injury. So, being able to have this offseason to really be healthy and train and do all those things, I knew for sure. There was no doubt for me as far as playing wise."

Just because a player wants to continue his career doesn't mean it's going to happen. You still have to find a team to play for after nearly two months as a free agent, that happened for Robinson in early May when he signed with the Giants.

"Whenever you can join a culture, not to mention the Giants organization as far as being a successful place in general, whenever you can step into a culture like that as a football player, that's awesome," Robinson said.

The veteran will now be joining a totally revamped receiving room in New York that also includes rookie Malik Nabers, who was taken with the sixth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Robinson is going into his 11th NFL season. He went over 1,000 yards in three of his first 10 seasons, which includes 2015, when he made the Pro Bowl after finishing with 1,400 receiving yards with the Jaguars. He also led the NFL in receiving touchdowns that year with 14.

That being said, Robinson is four years removed from his last 1,000-yard season, which came with the Bears in 2020 when he caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. If he can hit just half of that total in 2024, the Giants would probably be thrilled with their new signing.