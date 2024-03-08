Friday has been a notable day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with free agent quarterback Russell Wilson visiting their facility, Pittsburgh also released former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson. Several hours after that news broke, the Steelers cut former Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson II.

Releasing Robinson saves the Steelers $10 million against the salary cap.

Initially, it appeared the Steelers wanted to keep Robinson if he was willing to reduce his salary. Robinson was by all reports a well-respected voice inside the Steelers' locker room during his only season with the team. Robinson accepted a small role in the offense and was a much-needed veteran presence in what was a young receivers room in Pittsburgh.

Robinson arrived in Pittsburgh via a trade with the Rams last April. Robinson played in each of Pittsburgh's 18 games last season, but caught just 34 passes (on 49 targets) for 280 yards. He caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Pittsburgh's loss to Buffalo on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Robinson, 30, was a Pro Bowler during his time with the Jaguars, leading the NFL with 14 touchdown grabs during the 2015 season. After starting his career in Jacksonville, Robinson had four largely productive years with the Bears before spending the 2022 season with the Rams. He was traded to Pittsburgh after catching just 33 passes during his lone season in Los Angeles.

While Robinson will look for his next opportunity, the Steelers will begin the process of finding his replacement. Receiver is just one area that Pittsburgh needs to replenish after parting ways with several notable players this offseason, including Peterson, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, center Mason Cole and punter Pressley Harvin III. The Steelers are also not expected to re-sign cornerback Levi Wallace.

One veteran wideout Pittsburgh may consider signing is Tyler Boyd, the longtime Bengal who is a Pittsburgh native. Boyd is slated to become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 13.