While he doesn't plan to return punts or kicks this season, Justin Fields is open to the idea of filling a role similar to the one Kordell Stewart occupied in the late 1990s while helping the Steelers reach the Super Bowl.

Also on board with this idea is Russell Wilson, who is currently in line to be the Steelers' starting quarterback this season.

"Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL," Wilson recently told Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He's dynamic. It's all about us winning. That's the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that's for sure."

For the uninitiated, Stewart, a quarterback by trade, volunteered to play some quarterback, receiver and running back during his rookie season when injuries hit the Steelers' offense early in the 1995 season. Stewart excelled in that role while in the process creating the "Slash" position that also served as his nickname.

Stewart was especially lethal in the red zone and on short yardage situations. With the Steelers trailing the Colts late in the first half of that year's AFC title game, Stewart made several key first down conversions before catching the go-ahead score just before halftime. The Steelers ended up edging the Colts to clinch their first conference title in 16 years.

Stewart ultimately outgrew the "Slash" role and became the Steelers' starting quarterback in 1997, leading Pittsburgh to a pair of AFC title game appearances during his time under center. Wilson, based on his comments on Fields, believes that his teammate is capable of doing similar things.

"Justin is a franchise quarterback," Wilson said. "He's a guy that can do a lot of amazing things. So, we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things."

As far as Fields is concerned, the former first-round pick is trying to compete with Wilson to win the starting quarterback job. But if that doesn't happen, he is willing to help the Steelers win in other ways while utilizing his unique skillset.

"When my name is called, I'll be ready," Fields said earlier this week. "In whatever capacity."