After six seasons with the Vikings, Dalvin Cook is free to sign elsewhere ahead of the 2023 NFL season. But he may not be the last big-name running back to change teams this summer.

Three months after receiving the franchise tag, Raiders star Josh Jacobs has yet to sign his one-year tender, and he's now offered several hints that he never will, leaving his immediate future up in the air.

Fresh off a career season in which he led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards, Jacobs would be due just over $10 million -- roughly an $8M raise from 2022 -- if he signs the tag. But consider his comments -- both official and otherwise -- since getting tagged:

None of the former first-round draft pick's actions are uncommon for a player in the midst of contract talks. Just take the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who went public with a trade request from the Ravens this offseason, only to later sign a five-year, $260 million extension. But at a more replaceable position like RB, where the Vikings just saved $9M by parting ways with a repeat Pro Bowler in Cook, it's possible Las Vegas could eventually rescind the tag rather than commit top dollar to their man.

Jacobs and the Raiders have until July 17 to strike a long-term contract, or else the RB will be required to play under the tag if he suits up in Las Vegas this season. Jacobs could technically extend his holdout into training camp or even the 2023 season (and wouldn't face financial penalties if he's not under contract), but he'd risk delaying a return to free agency if he isn't active for at least six games.