The NFL Scouting Combine has become synonymous with the city of Indianapolis, and will remain so going forward. After entertaining a possible change of venue from Lucas Oil Stadium, the league has announced it will instead be business as usual -- at least for the next couple of years. On Tuesday, the NFL released a statement committing to keep the annual prospect event in Indy for both 2023 and 2024.

"After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. "Indy's vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective."

Needless to say, Colts owner Jim Irsay is thrilled at the decision.

"Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I'm proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city," said Irsay.

There was a very real push by other NFL teams to see the event moved around going forward, with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones making a strong push to have the event held at the team's headquarters -- The Star in Frisco, Texas -- in tandem with AT&T Stadium, while the Minnesota Vikings tossed their hat into the ring as well with the hopes of seeing it travel to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Jones has made no secret of admitting he designed The Star with the combine in mind, but he and other owners not named Irsay will have to now wait until 2025, at the earliest, before potentially having the chance.

"We know many cities want to host the NFL Combine, and we're incredibly appreciative the NFL continues to put its faith in Indy," said Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy. "We are proud so many media, agents, scouts, coaches, and athletes organically called to keep the event here. And after more than three decades of hosting the Combine, our excitement has only grown when it comes to continuing our work with the NFL and the National Invitational Camp to make the event better every year for all those stakeholders as well as the growing number of fans who want to experience it in person."

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28 through Monday, March 6, and the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will get underway on Tuesday, Feb. 27, concluding March 4.