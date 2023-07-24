Two more players are suspended by the NFL, one for gambling related violations. On Monday, Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely, confirmed by CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Free agent offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was also suspended, per Tom Pelissero.

Uwazurike is suspended at least one year for betting on NFL games in 2022. His indefinite suspension is not eligible for petition for reinstatement before July of 2024.

"We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy," the team said in a statement. "Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously. The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL's Gambling Policy."

Wilson is suspended for the first three games of the 2023 regular season. The reason for the suspension is not yet known. This is not Wilson's first suspension in the league. While with the Tennessee Titans, he was suspended for violating club rules just one week after his NFL debut.

He was arrested and charged with a a DUI in September of 2020. In September 2021, he wrote on Instagram, saying, "I lost myself" and asking for a second chance.

Wilson was drafted by the Titans in 2020, but has only played in one games due to being on the COVID list and being suspended.