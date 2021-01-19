The NFL has suspended free agent wide receiver Corey Coleman for the first six games of the 2021 season, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Coleman is said to have violated the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, which is just the latest speed bump in what has been a less-than-spectacular start to the former first rounder's career.

Coleman has been with the New York Giants for the past three seasons, despite not playing in an actual game since Week 17 of the 2018 season. The 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL on the first day of training camp back in 2019, forcing him to miss the entire year. This past season, he re-signed with New York on a one-year deal and eventually was released in early September. He re-signed to the Giants practice squad in late October but only lasted a month with that taxi unit before being released once again.

The 5-foot-11, 185 pounder originally came into the league as the No. 15 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was solid during his rookie season, totaling 413 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games played. In 2018, he fell out of favor within the organization and demanded a trade, which was granted as he was sent to the Buffalo Bills, who cut him prior to the start of the season. From there, he made a brief stop with the Patriots before landing in New York.

Now that he's a free agent once again, Coleman will be able to land with whichever team wants to take a flier on him, but they'll also have to be alright with the fact that he'll be sidelined for the first month-plus.