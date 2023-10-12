NFL teams will hold a moment of silence before each game this week for victims who have been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The first moment of silence will take place when the Denver Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs for their Thursday night matchup.

The Hamas militant group attacked Israel on Saturday, which led to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring his country is at war. As reported by CBS News, Israeli officials confirmed that at least 1,200 Israeli civilians and members of the military had been killed as of Wednesday.

"The NFL mourns the loss of innocent lives in Israel and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," the NFL said in a statement Monday. "The depravity of these acts is beyond comprehension, and we grieve with the families of those killed, injured and still missing. We pray for peace and will always stand against the evils of hate."

Over a dozen teams have released their own statements, including the Chiefs, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former NFL star Tom Brady also released his own statement on social media.

"I'm heartbroken for all of the innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza this week, heartbroken for the losses that are sure to follow," Brady wrote. "It's horrifying to watch this violence continue to unfold with no indication of stopping."

The NFL is not the only league sending a message. The Philadelphia Phillies lit Citizens Bank Park in blue and white after their NLDS Game 3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.