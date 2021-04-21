The NFL will host a 17-game regular season for the first time in league history in 2021. On Wednesday, May 12, every single game from the expanded schedule will be announced. Each team's 2021 opponents are already known, but the schedule release will mark the official unveiling of dates, times and locations -- including prime-time matchup slots -- for all 18 weeks of action.

The schedule release will officially occur on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app at 8 p.m. ET that Wednesday.

It will include the announcement of prime showdowns on CBS, which recently struck a new broadcast agreement with the league through 2033. It'll also lay out this year's matchups on "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football," as well as 17th games that'll match interconference teams by division standing. The first-place Packers, the NFL explains as an example, will play the first-place Chiefs, with the rest of the NFC North and AFC West clubs following suit.

Week 1 of the 2021 season is set to kick off Thursday, Sept. 9, while the last regular season game will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Stay tuned for updates on the full regular season schedule right here at CBS Sports.