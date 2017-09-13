NFL Week 2 DFS: Best FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy football picks

For Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season, the daily fantasy site DraftKings is running a $5 million Fantasy Football Millionaire with a $1 million top prize. FanDuel is running a $3 million Sunday Million that also gives $1 million to first.

Before you enter a daily fantasy football lineup for Week 2 of the NFL season on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to hear what pro DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start to the season after rostering a lineup that cashed with ease in Week 1. He advised readers to ignore any injury concerns with LeSean McCoy and get him on their rosters. The result: McCoy had over 150 yards from scrimmage and 23.90 DK points.



McClure has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and depth charts for Week 2 and has again locked in his optimal DFS lineup. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves: Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith ($5,700 on DraftKings), who is coming off a dominant Week 1 performance against the Patriots. Kansas City's offense looks potent and Smith gets an inviting matchup against a shaky Eagles secondary in Week 2. Look for Smith to hit Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce -- plus Kareem Hunt out of the backfield -- enough to rack up big numbers again.



Smith is a value at $5,700, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a big name like Antonio Brown ($9,400). The Steelers wideout hauled in all 11 targets he had in Week 1 and has multiple touchdown upside every time he takes the field. SportsLine's projections agree and are calling for another 100-yard day for Brown against the Vikings.



McClure has also identified another big-name receiver who is undervalued by at least $1,000 on DraftKings. If you roster him, you can expect double-digit targets and huge production, all at a very affordable price that will put you well on your way to a profitable Week 2.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 2 optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who profited in Week 1, and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.