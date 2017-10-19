NFL Week 7: How to watch, live stream the Jaguars and Colts on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase.

Jaguars vs. Colts on CBS All Access

The AFC South is pretty much exactly what people expected: Total anarchy. With three teams at 3-3 and the Andrew Luckless Colts sitting at 2-4, no one is really "out of it," but it doesn't feel like any one team is in it either. The Jaguars seem to be insistent on being the most bipolar .500 team in recent memory, whereas the Colts are struggling to stay afloat. With Luck suffering another throwing setback, it may be time for the Colts to shut it down, but that's hard to do in a division that's just so bad.

The Jaguars are riding heavily on Leonard Fournette for the moment, who has proven to be an absolute monster. Chris Ivory completes the two-headed beast in the backfield. Although Blake Bortles remains suspect (especially without No. 1 weapon Allen Robinson), the Jaguars defense is a unit that is absolutely on when it gets rolling. The defense has given up 23 points in its three wins, versus 84 in its three losses. It's a unit that has shown how scary it can be -- but consistency is the goal.

Jaguars vs. Colts start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22



Sunday, Oct. 22 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana



Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy, Steve Beuerlein, Steve Tasker



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

