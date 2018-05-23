NFLPA issues statement in response to NFL's new national anthem policy

The NFL may have a national anthem new policy that meets the approval of the owners, but the NFLPA is less enthused by the rules change.

On Wednesday afternoon, commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement outlining the expectations for the 2018 season:

The membership also strongly believes that: 1. All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. 2.The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem. 3. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed. 4. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. 5. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. 6. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

In response, the NFLPA complained that the union or its players were not consulted ahead of the rules changed, and that the union will monitor and "challenge" any inconsistencies in the application of the new rules as it pertains to the CBA.